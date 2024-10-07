Mauricio Pochettino’s longtime assistants follow him to US national team

CHICAGO (AP) — Mauricio Pochettino has formally added his longtime assistant coaches to the U.S. staff on his first on-field day as Gregg Berhalter’s replacement as national team coach. Jesús Pérez was appointed first assistant coach, Miguel “Miki” D’Agostino as assistant coach, Antonio “Toni” Jiménez as goalkeepers coach and Sebastiano Pochettino — a son of the head coach — as sports scientist. Pochettino coached Espanyol, Southampton, Tottenham, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea before the USSF hired him last month through the 2026 World Cup. Pochettino said during his introductory news conference that he was bringing along his staff.

