Mauricio Pochettino leaves Chelsea after one year as manager of the Premier League club

Mauricio Pochettino has left Chelsea by mutual consent. The Premier League club announced the move Tuesday. Pochettino spent just one season as manager at Stamford Bridge and endured a troubled campaign in which he failed to secure qualification for the Champions League. Chelsea finished sixth in the standings, was a beaten finalist in the English League Cup and reached the semifinals of the FA Cup. Former Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham manager Pochettino took over last summer after Chelsea owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital had fired Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter in their first year in charge.

