Maurice says Panthers captain Barkov to play against Sabres after missing 8 games with injury

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice said captain Aleksander Barkov will return to the lineup to play against the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night after missing eight games with a lower body injury. His return was anticipated, and comes a game before Panthers travel to Barkov’s hometown of Tampere, Finland. They’ll face the Dallas Stars on Friday and Saturday as part of the NHL’s Global Series. Barkov was hurt after he crashed into the end boards attempting to prevent Tim Stutzle from scoring an empty-net goal in a 3-1 loss at Ottawa on Oct. 10.

