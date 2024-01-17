Maurice Linguist resigns as Buffalo football coach to join DeBoer’s staff in Alabama, AP source says

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Maurice Linguist informed the University at Buffalo that he is resigning as football coach following three seasons and after agreeing to join Kalen DeBoer’s staff at Alabama, a person familiar with discussions confirmed to The Associated Press. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the discussions were private, and DeBoer has not yet announced his staff upon leaving Washington to coach the Crimson Tide. ESPN and The Athletic first reported Linguist’s departure. Without going into detail, Buffalo athletic director Mark Alnutt announced Linguist’s departure in a three sentence release, while adding the school had launched a national search for his replacement.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.