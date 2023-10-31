Maui surfer Schweitzer gets some solace in gold medal at Pan American Games

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Maui surfer Zane Schweitzer has struggled with the devastating wildfires in the island he and his family live. The American did not forget the thousands of people suffering back home after he won a gold medal in the stand-up paddleboard final of the Pan American Games in Chile. “Maui! This is for you!,” Schweitzer said in the waters of the Punta de Lobos after beating Brazil’s Luiz Diniz by 16.00 to 10.23 in Monday’s final. The competitions took place on Punta de Lobos beach, one of South America’s best surf breaks, near Pichelimu, a city 205 kilometers (107 miles) south of Santiago.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.