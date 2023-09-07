Maui Invitational to hold online auction to assist with wildfire relief

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — The Maui Invitational has launched an online auction with all proceeds going directly to relief and recovery efforts after the fires that killed at least 115 people on the island. The Hoops for ‘Ohana auction is being held in partnership with the Hawaii Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund. The fund is dedicated to providing financial resources after fires roared through Lahaina, home of the Maui Invitational. Items in the auction will include autographed basketballs and game tickets, school gear and game-used memorabilia. The auction will also include official Maui Invitational surfboards from 2006-18 signed by tournament coaches, including Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, Kansas’ Bill Self and Michigan State’s Tom Izzo.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.