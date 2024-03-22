Maude-Aimee Leblanc of Canada shoots 64 to take LPGA Tour lead at Palos Verdes

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. (AP) — Maude-Aimee Leblanc of Canada matched her best score on the LPGA Tour with a 7-under 64 on Thursday to take the first-round lead in the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship. The 35-year-old Leblanc finished on the front nine at Palos Verdes Golf Club, closing with a three straight birdies. LPGA Tour rookie Malia Nam was second after a 65. She’s one of seven former University of Southern California players in the field. Former UCLA player Alison Lee was at 66 with Yuka Saso, Lauren Hartlage and Madelene Sagstrom.

