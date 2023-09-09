Mattson boots 47-yard field goal as time expires, lifting Central Michigan over New Hampshire 45-42

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Tristan Mattson kicked a 47-yard field goal as time expired, giving Central Michigan a wild 45-42 victory over FCS-foe New Hampshire. Central Michigan’s Bert Emanuel Jr. passed for 193 yards and had another 101 yards on the ground. He threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more. Mattson’s clutch kick capped an exciting fourth quarter in which the Chippewas blew a 14-point lead before driving 43 yards in 13 plays and taking the final 3:07 off the clock. New Hampshire’s Dylan Laube had 295 yards receiving, 30 yards rushing and 46 return yards for a total of 371 all-purpose yards. His receiving yardage was the FCS record for a running back.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.