Matthieu Pavon’s extra putting work pays off with 2 eagles to start U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2

PINEHURST, N.C. (AP) — Matthieu Pavon put in extra work on his putting before the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2. It paid off with a first round that included two eagles. That put him near the top of the leaderboard after his Thursday round. Pavon became the first French player since World War II to win a PGA Tour event when he triumphed at Torrey Pines in January. It’s his first season playing full-time in the United States. Pavon had missed the cut in his last two events but shot a 3-under 67 to start the U.S. Open.

