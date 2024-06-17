Matthieu Pavon finishes 5th at U.S. Open for his best result in a major championship

PINEHURST, N.C. (AP) — Matthieu Pavon finished fifth at 3 under in the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 for best result in a major. Pavon played in the final pairing with winner Bryson DeChambeau. He shot 1-over 71 to cap a week that included him carding two eagles Thursday in the opening round. Pavon finished three shots behind DeChambeau. He said he “enjoyed every moment on the golf course” this week. It came after he had missed two straight cuts in his first year on the PGA Tour.

