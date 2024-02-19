Matthews scores NHL-leading 49th goal in Toronto’s 4-2 win over St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 49th goal of the season and added an assist, sparking the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 4-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Monday.

Matthews, the top pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, had recorded hat tricks in his two previous games. His go-ahead goal came on a power play in the beginning of the third period. He has scored 14 goals and nine assists on the power play this season.

Matthew Knies also scored and William Nylander scored a short-handed goal for the Maple Leafs. Bobby McMann added an empty net goal. Mitchell Marner registered two assists.

Ilya Samsonov registered 19 saves for Toronto.

Brandon Saad and Torey Krug scored for St. Louis. Joel Hofer stopped 25 shots.

Toronto won its fourth game in a row and swept the two-game series between the teams.

The Blues have lost three of their last four games.

Matthews scored on a wrist shot from the slot 44 seconds into the third period to snap a 1-1 deadlock. Officials whistled Jordan Kyrou for a high-sticking penalty to set up the power play.

Nylander recorded an unassisted short-handed goal at 7:29. Nylander kept the puck on a 2-on-1 rush for his 29th goal.

The Blues added a late goal after pulling their goalie when Krug scored at 18:52.

McMann scored at 19:22.

After a scoreless first period in which just 12 total shots were attempted, Toronto scored 22 seconds into the second period on a goal by Knies. Matthews fed Knies, who hit a wrist shot into the upper left corner of the net for his 10th goal.

Saad scored his 15th goal with 1 second left in the power play to even the score to 1-1 at 17:14 of the second period. He hit a wrist shot from the slot after getting the puck from Colton Parayko.

UP NEXT:

Maple Leafs: Visit Arizona on Wednesday night.

Blues: Host New York Islanders on Thursday night.

