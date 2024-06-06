Matthew Tkachuk’s numbers are down from last year. The Panthers insist his value has gone up

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk’s basic offensive numbers for the Florida Panthers are all down this season. On paper, that doesn’t look great. On ice, Florida sees things very differently. Panthers coach Paul Maurice says Tkachuk’s evolution as a player has made Florida a much better team. The personal stats don’t matter much, especially since the Panthers know that Tkachuk is one of the biggest reasons why they’re in the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight year. Game 1 at home against Edmonton is Saturday night.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.