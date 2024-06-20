Matthew Tkachuk’s moment still might serve as a spark for Florida in Game 6 at Edmonton

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — To Florida coach Paul Maurice, plays like diving to save an empty-net goal and finding a way to get the puck away from Edmonton star Connor McDavid are the reminders that Matthew Tkachuk will do whatever it takes to win a title. Tkachuk played in last year’s Stanley Cup Final with a broken sternum, an injury that made it hard to breathe and hurt so much that he needed help getting out of bed, putting his pads on and tying his skates. This year, denied in Games 4 and 5, Tkachuk and the Panthers get a third chance to close out the series when the Cup final returns to Edmonton for Game 6 on Friday night.

