Matthew Tkachuk is back and ready to go as Panthers are set to open training camp

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — There were times this summer when Matthew Tkachuk wondered if he would be ready for training camp, wondered if the fractured sternum that he tried to play through in the Stanley Cup final would allow him to be on the ice when this season started. And then about a month ago, he started feeling right again. With that, the Eastern Conference champion Florida Panthers have their first win of the season. Their leading scorer is ready for Thursday’s start of training camp.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.