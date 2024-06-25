Matthew Tkachuk celebrates winning Stanley Cup with dad Keith and brother Brady

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers’ Stanley Cup celebration was a family affair for Matthew Tkachuk as he celebrated with dad Keith and brother Brady. Tkachuk handed the Cup to Keith, who never won it in his nearly 1,300-game NHL career and the trio posed together with the trophy on the ice after Florida’s Game 7 win. Brady, a member of the Ottawa Senators, says he is thrilled to watch his brother live out the childhood dream they talked about while playing mini sticks in the basement. And it makes him hungrier to eventually hoist the Cup himself.

