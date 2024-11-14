Matthew Stafford, Rams look to get back to .500 in visit to rebuilding Patriots

The Los Angeles Rams had a three-game win streak snapped in last week’s loss to Miami. The Rams failed to score a touchdown for only the eighth time in coach Sean McVay’s eight seasons, and couldn’t score an offensive touchdown for only the second time in four years when quarterback Matthew Stafford was in uniform. They will look to bounce back this week opposite a New England Patriots team that rode a nine-sack performance by its defense to a win over Chicago. It was the Patriots’ first win in which rookie Drake Maye started and finished. New England beat the New York Jets in Week 8, but Maye left that start with a concussion.

