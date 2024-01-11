Matthew Stafford loves Detroit, but embraces being ‘the bad guy’ as he returns to lead Rams vs Lions

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Matthew Stafford spent 12 frustrating years trying and failing to end the Lions’ decades-long playoff victory drought. Three years after the quarterback left Detroit and immediately won the Super Bowl in Los Angeles, Stafford and his Rams will attempt to extend the Lions’ misery in a fascinating postseason matchup. Stafford says he still has great affection for Detroit and its long-suffering fans. He also understands that he’s “the bad guy” as he returns to play in the postseason game he never managed to get to Detroit.

