Matthew Stafford is a pillar of the Rams’ remodel, GM says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — General manager Les Snead is remodeling the Los Angeles Rams, and he says quarterback Matthew Stafford will be a foundational part of his effort alongside Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald. Whether Jalen Ramsey, Allen Robinson or Leonard Floyd are part of that reconstruction project remains to be seen. Snead is swatting down rumors of a potential breakup between Stafford and the Rams, saying he expects their Super Bowl-winning quarterback to be behind center in the fall. Stafford’s future has been questioned around the league after he was limited to nine games by injury last season.

