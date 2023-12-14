Matthew Stafford has propelled the Rams into the NFC playoff race with some of his best play ever

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Matthew Stafford has been a star quarterback for far too long to really care what a fan, a pundit or even an opponent thinks about how he’s playing. Yet he’s in one of the most impressive stretches of his 15-year career with his Los Angeles Rams in the thick of the NFC playoff race. Stafford has been doing his job exceptionally well this season, particularly over the past three weeks while throwing 10 touchdown passes with just one interception. He has thrown at least three TD passes in three straight games for the fifth time in his career.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.