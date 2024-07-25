Matthew Stafford happy to start training camp with Rams after contract adjustment

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Matthew Stafford wrapped up the first day of training camp for the Los Angeles Rams at Loyola Marymount University by lofting a touchdown pass during a red-zone drill. Whether the throw would have happened without the financial adjustment the Super Bowl-winning quarterback hashed out with the team, Stafford wasn’t saying. Stafford spent the offseason trying to get his four-year, $160 million contract modified to include more guaranteed money. Before the adjustment, he had nothing guaranteed beyond this season. The terms of the revised deal haven’t been disclosed but Stafford says “it was a good agreement.”

