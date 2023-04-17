Matthew Stafford content to stick around for Rams’ remodel

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Matthew Stafford said he is content to stick with the Los Angeles Rams while they undergo a major franchise reset. The quarterback left the Detroit Lions two years ago because he didn’t want to go through a major rebuild, but Stafford said he loves his teammates and coaches in Los Angeles even though the club has done nothing to improve the offensive line that allowed him to be sacked 29 times last season. His Super Bowl ring and his $160 million contract over the next four seasons aren’t the only reasons the 35-year-old Stafford is content to stay in LA.

