Matthew Sluka spoils debut of Houston coach Willie Fritz as UNLV rolls past Cougars 27-7 in opener

HOUSTON (AP) — Matthew Sluka threw for 71 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 59 yards as UNLV beat Houston 27-7 in the season opener for both teams and Willie Fritz’s first game as the Cougars’ coach. Sluka, who was 6-of-13 passing, threw touchdown passes of 13 and 24 yards to Jacob DeJesus in the first half as the Rebels (1-0) led 14-0 at the half. Jalen Catalon, who finished with two interceptions, had a 36-yard interception return for a touchdown in the third quarter. Michael Allen rushed for 65 yards and Jaden Braden caught two passes for 60 yards. UNLV outgained Houston 308-247 yards. UNLV got its first win over a Big 12 team since beating Iowa State 34-31 in overtime on Sep. 20, 2008.

