Matthew Sluka, Ricky White III spark UNLV to 72-14 romp over Utah Tech in home opener

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Matthew Sluka and Ricky White III teamed up for three first-quarter touchdowns and UNLV breezed to a 72-14 victory over Utah Tech in the Rebels’ home opener. Sluka, who transferred after four seasons at Holy Cross, connected with White for three straight scores covering 5, 55 and 7 yards as the Rebels took a 28-7 lead after one quarter. Homegrown freshman Caden Chittenden kicked three field goals — with a long of 36 — in the second quarter, Sluka added a 30-yard touchdown run, and UNLV upped its advantage to 44-7 at halftime.

