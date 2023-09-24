Matthew Shipley’s 24-yard FG as time expires helps Hawaii beat New Mexico State 20-17

HONOLULU (AP) — Brayden Schager passed for a touchdown and ran for another and Matthew Shipley kicked a 24-yard field goal as time expired to help Hawaii erase a 14-point halftime deficit and beat New Mexico State 20-17. Hawaii had 15 of its 21 first downs in the second half, when the Rainbow Warriors limited New Mexico State to just three offensive possessions. Hawaii controlled the ball for nearly-22 minutes after halftime, when the limited the Aggies (2-3) to just 78 total yards. Diego Pavia was 9-of-15 passing for 155 yards with two touchdowns for New Mexico State and added 97 yards rushing on 12 carries.

