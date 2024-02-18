Matthew Murrell hits 6 from distance, scores 26 points to help Ole Miss beat Missouri 79-76

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Matthew Murrell made six 3-pointers and finished with 26 points, and Mississippi rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat Missouri 79-76. Sean East II made two free throws to pull Missouri to 75-72 with 11 seconds left. Missouri closed within one point twice in the final seconds, but TJ Caldwell and Murrell each answered with a pair of free throws. Allen Flanigan and Jaylen Murray added 16 points apiece for Ole Miss (20-6, 7-6 SEC). East finished with 25 points for Missouri (8-17, 0-12).

