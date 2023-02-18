Matthew Hoppe scores 1st senior club goal in 21 months

American forward Matthew Hoppe has scored his first senior club goal in 21 months. Hibernian beat visiting Kilmarnock 2-0 in the Scottish Premier League. The 21-year-old from Yorba Linda, California, gave fourth-place Hibernian s a two-goal lead in the 47th minute. Two years ago, Hoppe became the first American to score a hat trick in the Bundesliga when he did it for Schalke against Hoffenheim. Hoppe had not scored a senior goal since May 15, 2021, against Eintracht Frankfurt. Hoppe has one goal in eight U.S. appearances.

