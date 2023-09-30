Matthew Downing throws for two fourth-quarter touchdowns as Elon hands William & Mary its first loss

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Matthew Downing threw for two fourth-quarter touchdowns, Chandler Brayboy caught four passes for 109 yards and a score and Elon beat William & Mary 14-6 on Saturday. Elon (3-2, 3-0 Coastal Athletic Association) handed William & Mary (4-1, 2-1), ranked No. 4 in the FCS coaches’ poll, its first loss of the season. William & Mary was looking to equal a school record with its 12th consecutive regular-season victory. The Tribe also entered having won a school-record nine straight CAA games and eight consecutive regular-season road games. Both of Downing’s touchdown passes came on third down. Brayboy’s 16-yard score early in the fourth quarter ended William & Mary’s string of three straight games without allowing an offensive touchdown.

