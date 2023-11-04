Matthew Downing passes for 352 yards, 3 touchdowns to lead Elon past Delaware 33-27

Matthew Downing threw for 352 yards and three touchdowns, Chandler Brayboy and Johncarlos Miller II each had 100-plus yards receiving, and Elon beat Delaware 33-27. Elon took a 27-13 lead early in the second half when Downing connected with Jordan Bonner from 29-yards. Jack Berkowitz added field goals of 37 and a career-long 44 yards in the fourth quarter to make it 33-20. Ryan O’Connor’s 4-yard sneak pulled Delaware within six with 3:27 left. The Fightin’ Blue Hens forced a three-and-out, but O’Connor fumbled it on their next offensive possession. Berkowitz was 4 for 4 on field goals for Elon (5-4, 5-1 Coastal Athletic Association).

