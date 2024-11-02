Matthew Downing passes for 3 TDs, Rushawn Baker rushes for 3 more, and Elon races by Campbell 50-27

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Matthew Downing threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns, Rushawn Baker rushed for 154 yards and three scores, and Elon raced past Campbell 50-27. Elon (3-6, 2-3 Coastal Athletic Association) won at home for the first time this season. Downing found Chandler Brayboy for a 66-yard touchdown on Elon’s first offensive play of the game. Later in the frame, Ishmel Atkins returned a blocked extra-point attempt to the opposite end zone to give Elon a 16-6 lead. Brayboy returned the second-half kickoff 51 yards and then scored on a 36-yard grab for a 33-13 lead. He caught eight passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.