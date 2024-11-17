Matthew Cleveland scores 15 and Miami rolls to 93-63 victory over Coppin State

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Cleveland scored 15 points to lead six players in double figures and Miami rolled to a 93-63 victory over winless Coppin State. Cleveland sank 6 of 10 shots with three 3-pointers for the Hurricanes (3-0), adding seven rebounds. Julius Ellerbe III led the Eagles (0-6) with 14 points.

