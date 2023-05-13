Matthew Bergeron using Falcons’ rookie minicamp to learn new left guard position

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The second day of the Atlanta Falcons’ rookie minicamp was Day 3 for Matthew Bergeron’s career experience at left guard. The Falcons can only hope Bergeron learns his new position quickly. Bergeron was a tackle at Syracuse before the Falcons traded up in the second round to make him the No. 38 overall selection in last month’s NFL draft. The left guard position is open after Elijah Wilkinson signed as a free agent with Arizona. The Falcons are banking on Bergeron’s athleticism making up for his inexperience at the position. Bergeron says he’s looking forward to learning from starting right guard Chris Lindstrom.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.