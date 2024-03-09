Matteo Manassero closes in on 1st win in 11 years. The Italian was once a prodigy in European golf

EDENVALE, South Africa (AP) — Matteo Manassero has stayed on course for a first win in more than a decade after retaining his one-stroke lead following the third round of the Jonsson Workwear Open in South Africa. Manassero was once a prodigy in European golf. The Italian backed up his career-best 11-under 61 in Friday’s second round at Glendower Golf Club by shooting 67 to move onto 20-under par for the tournament. His nearest challengers are Shaun Norris of South Africa (65) and Jordan Smith of England (65). Manassero was 17 when he became the youngest ever winner on the European tour at the Castelló Masters Costa Azahar in Spain in 2010.

