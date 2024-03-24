Matt Strahm agrees to $7.5 million deal for 2025 with Phillies, who trade Jake Cave to Rockies

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Left-hander Matt Strahm and the Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to a $7.5 million contract for the 2025 season, a deal that includes a team option for 2026. Strahm also has a $7.5 million salary this year in the final season of a $15 million, two-year contract. He would have been eligible for free agency after the World Series. Philadelphia also traded outfielder Jake Cave to Colorado for cash. Cave hit .212 last year with five homers and 21 RBIs in 203 plate appearances over 65 games.

