Matt Richardson was a Paris Olympics track cycling star for Australia and now will race for Britain

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Track cyclist Matt Richardson won three medals racing for Australia at the Paris Olympics but is now eight days later switching teams to ride for Britain. The Australian cycling federation says Richardson’s unexpected change of eligibility to the country of his birth was approved by the International Cycling Union. Australia team executive Jesse Korf says “Matt’s switch is disappointing and came as a surprise.” The 25-year-old Richardson won Olympic silvers in men’s keirin and sprint and bronze in team sprint. Richardson was born in England and says switching to Britain was “not something I decided on quickly or easily.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.