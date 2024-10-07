Matt Rempe hopes his offseason made him a better fighter and a better player for the Rangers

Matt Rempe spent a few days over the summer on the ice with retired enforcer Georges Laraque learning the finer points of fighting. But that is not all he did to try to round out his game. The 6-foot-8 New York Rangers forward also did power skating drills, put on muscle and worked on tipping pucks in front. After becoming known and loved by fans and teammates for dropping the gloves, Rempe’s goal is to become a complete player and a factor in the NHL for years to come.

