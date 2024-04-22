Matt Rempe and Rangers’ fourth line comes up big in Game 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Matt Rempe and the New York Rangers’ fourth line made their presence felt in the opener of their first-round series against the Washington Capitals on Sunday. Jimmy Vesey had a goal and an assist, home-crowd favorite Rempe also scored, and Barclay Goodrow had two assists in the Rangers’ 4-1 win. Rempe was whistled for charging to give the Capitals a power play 2:07 into the game and got the Rangers on the scoreboard at 4:17 of the second. It fired up the Madison Square Garden crowd and started a flurry of three goals in a 2:06 span, with a hit by Rempe helping Vesey score the third one.

