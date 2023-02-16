Matt Moore agrees to $7.55M, 1-year contract with Angels

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Left-hander Matt Moore and the Los Angeles Angels agreed to a $7.55 million one-year contract. Moore was a fulltime reliever for the first time last season, going 5-2 with a five saves and a 1.93 ERA for Texas. He struck out 83 and walked 38 in 74 innings, holding opponents to a .187 batting average. Moore is 61-62 with a 4.45 ERA in 11 big league seasons for Tampa Bay, San Francisco, Texas, Detroit and Philadelphia (2021). Right-hander Davis Daniel was put on the 60-day injured list with a strained right shoulder, opening a roster spot.

