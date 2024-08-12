Matt Kuchar finishes Wyndham Championship a day late in odd decision meant to help a rookie

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Matt Kuchar says he feels bad for those who had to come back Monday morning for him to finish the Wyndham Championship. But he says there was a reason why he chose not to finish in darkness. He says he wanted to set an example for rookie Max Greyserman that he could stop if he wanted. The only problem is Kuchar didn’t realize Aaron Rai in the group ahead had finished with a birdie. That means Greyserman was two shots behind and unlikely to win. Kuchar came back and scrambled for a par to finish in a tie for 12th.

