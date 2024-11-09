Matt Freese, NYCFC outduel Roman Celentano and Cincinnati in 6-5 shootout to win first-round series

CINCINNATI (AP) — Matt Freese had three saves in a nine-round shootout and Mitja Ilenic scored the winner as New York City FC beat Roman Celentano and FC Cincinnati 6-5 after the two clubs dueled to a scoreless draw in regulation of the rubber match in the best-of-three first-round series. No. 6 seed NYCFC eliminates third-seeded Cincinnati and will host the rival and seventh-seeded New York Red Bulls in an Eastern Conference semifinal.

