Matt Fitzpatrick wins weather-hit Dunhill Links Championship for family triumph at the home of golf

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Matt Fitzpatrick has captured his first European tour title in two years by winning the weather-affected Dunhill Links Championship by three strokes. The 2022 U.S. Open champion shot 6-under 66 on the Old Course at St. Andrews to finish on 19-under-par overall for an event that was reduced to 54 holes after heavy rain wiped out play on Saturday and Sunday. Play was possible on Monday after remarkable efforts from the greenkeepers at the three storied Scottish courses hosting the pro-am event to make them playable. Large parts of Carnoustie were unrecognizable on Sunday and there were still huge swathes of water on some fairways.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.