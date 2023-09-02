Matt Fitzpatrick has two-shot lead at European Masters and closes on Ryder Cup place

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — Matt Fitzpatrick has doubled his lead at the European Masters to two shots after the third round as he aims to seal his place at the Ryder Cup this month. Fitzpatrick played the par-4 18th hole perfectly and sank a six-foot birdie putt to card a 3-under-par 67. He has a 15-under total at sun-soaked Crans-sur-Sierre club in the Swiss Alps. The 2022 U.S. Open champion needs to finish better than seventh alone to qualify for Europe’s Ryder Cup team. Fitzpatrick leads by two strokes from Alexander Björk, Ludvig Saberg and Connor Syme.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.