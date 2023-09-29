Matt Fitzpatrick ends losing streak at Ryder Cup with a performance Rory McIlroy could only applaud

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — Matt Fitzpatrick produced quite the performance to end his losing streak at Ryder Cups. He delivered one of the great Ryder Cup scoring stretches in the afternoon fourballs starting at No. 1. It contained six straight one-putts, a birdie-birdie-birdie-eagle-birdie run and a total of 60 feet of putts made. At one stage playing partner Rory McIlroy just laughed and applauded. Fitzpatrick and McIlroy teamed up for a 5-and-3 win over Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele. Fitzpatrick previously had five straight defeats across away matches in 2016 and 2021. He had never played fourballs at the Ryder Cup before this year.

