Matt Cross, Chuck Harris lead SMU to 110-69 victory over Prairie View A&M

DALLAS (AP) — Matt Cross scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Chuck Harris scored 17 with five assists and SMU outscored Prairie View A&M by 36 in the second half of a 110-69 victory. Harris had 11 points in the first half and Cross scored 10 to help the Mustangs (4-1) take a 51-46 lead into intermission. Prairie View A&M got 12 points from Tanahj Pettway and 10 apiece from Nick Anderson and reserve Chauncey Gibson to stay close. But the second half was a different story. Jerrell Colbert followed his dunk with a tip-in as SMU scored the first seven points of second half to take a 12-point lead. The Mustangs led by 20 at the 9:52 mark and 30 with 7:22 remaining. Pettway scored 20 to lead the Panthers (1-3).

