Matt Chapman’s bases-clearing double in 8th lifts Giants to 3-1 win over Marlins

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Matt Chapman hit a bases-clearing double in the eighth inning, Blake Snell pitched seven strong innings and the San Francisco Giants beat the Miami Marlins 3-1 on Friday night.

With the Giants trailing 1-0, Chapman ripped a slider on a two-strike count from Miami reliever George Soriano into the left-center field gap to score all three runners with two outs.

“Thank God,” Giants manager Bob Melvin said of his reaction to Chapman’s hit, adding that the team “needed a spark like that.”

The Giants are back at .500 at 68-68 but remain 6 1/2 games out of a playoff spot.

“Our season is not over by any means,” Chapman said. “We still have life. We still have things to show up and work hard for and play for. Our goal is to win every single day until somebody says we’re eliminated.”

San Francisco Giants' Heliot Ramos (17) reacts after scoring on Matt Chapman's three run-double in front of Miami Marlins pitcher George Soriano, rear, during the eighth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Chiu

Chapman, who saw six pitches from Soriano before getting to the slider, said he felt more comfortable as the at-bat went on.

“I was lucky to be able to put a good spin on that last one,” Chapman said.

The game, which was scoreless through six innings, featured a pitchers’ duel between Snell and the Marlins’ Adam Oller.

Snell had not allowed a run in four straight home starts prior to Friday and entered the game with a 1.30 ERA in his last nine outings. He continued his torrid pace since the All-Star break with eight strikeouts in seven innings, allowing a run on four hits with just one walk.

“Vintage Blake,” Melvin said. “It’s almost a shock when he gives up a run, especially with guys on base like that.”

Snell, who has a player option after this season, said he isn’t thinking about his future.

“Where I’m at is where I’m at,” Snell said. “My feet are here, and I’m not going to look at what ifs or what could happen possibly. It doesn’t matter. Right now, I’m here. We need to win. I love this team, and that’s all I’m focused on.”

The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner was matched by Oller, who signed with Miami as a minor league free agent in July. Making his third start for the Marlins since being called up earlier this month, Oller had his best outing of the season with a career-high eight strikeouts in six scoreless innings.

Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said before the game that the key for Oller to become a consistent major league starter is to throw consistent strikes.

“He’s comfortable at the big-league level, but he also understands that this is one of his shots to pitch every fifth day,” Schumaker said. “He hasn’t had really that shot in a long time — or if ever — to pitch every fifth day and show what he’s capable of doing.”

David Hensley had an RBI single in the seventh to give the Marlins a 1-0 lead.

Tyler Rogers (3-4) pitched a scoreless eighth and Ryan Walker recorded his fifth save of the season for San Francisco.

Miami reliever Mike Baumann (3-1) was charged with all three runs after allowing a single and two walks in the bottom of the eighth. Those three runners scored on Chapman’s double.

ROSTER MOVES

Giants: IF Thairo Estrada was outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento and utility player Brett Wisely was recalled. … LHP Tyler Matzek was also placed on waivers. Melvin said that Estrada, who was hitting .217 in 96 games this season, struggled through injuries and “the performance wasn’t there.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: RHP Declan Cronin, who is day-to-day with left knee discomfort, is expected to be available on Saturday.

UP NEXT

RHP Edward Cabrera (2-6, 5.60 ERA) is scheduled to pitch for the Marlins in the second game of the series, with RHP Mason Black (0-1, 8.79 ERA) starting for the Giants.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.