Matt Chapman says he has ‘unfinished business’ in Bay Area after signing deal with Giants

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The more Matt Chapman looked around, the more the four-time Gold Glove third baseman realized he wanted to go back to the Bay Area. Chapman — a California native — was introduced as a member of the San Francisco Giants on Monday at the team’s spring training facility, one day after finalizing a deal that guarantees $54 million over three seasons. The third baseman reunites with a former manager, Bob Melvin. Chapman played under Melvin for five seasons from 2017 to 2021 when the two were just across the bay with Oakland.

