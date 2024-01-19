Matt Carpenter returns to St. Louis Cardinals, signing after release by Atlanta Braves

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Matt Carpenter is returning to the St. Louis Cardinals, agreeing to a one-year contract with his team from 2011-21. Carpenter agreed to a deal for the $740,000 major league minimum, which will be offset against his guaranteed $5.5 million salary as part of a $12 million, two-year contract he signed with San Diego. Carpenter was traded to Atlanta last month along with $1.5 million, then released by the Braves three days later. Carpenter was an All-Star in 2013, ’14 and ’16. He has .260 career average with 175 homers and 644 RBIs for the Cardinals, Yankees and Padres.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.