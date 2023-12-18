Matt Carpenter released by the Braves, who acquired him last week from the Padres

ATLANTA (AP) — First baseman Matt Carpenter has been released by the Atlanta Braves, who acquired him last week from San Diego. The decision costs the Braves in effect $4 million. Atlanta obtained Carpenter along with left-hander Ray Kerr from the Padres on Friday for outfielder Drew Campbell. As part of the trade, the Padres agreed to pay the Braves $1.5 million. That covers part of Carpenter’s $5.5 million salary for next season. A three-time All-Star with St. Louis, the 38-year-old Carpenter revived his career with the New York Yankees in 2022.

