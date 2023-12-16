Matt Carpenter acquired by Braves in multiplayer trade with Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) — First baseman Matt Carpenter was acquired by the Atlanta Braves along with left-hander Ray Kerr and cash from the San Diego Padres for outfielder Drew Campbell. A three-time All-Star with St. Louis, the 38-year-old Carpenter revived his career with the New York Yankees in 2022 when hit .305 with 15 homers and 37 RBIs. Carpenter signed a $12 million, two-year contract with the Padres that included a $5.5 million player option for 2024. He hit .176 with five homers and 31 RBIs.

