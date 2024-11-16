Matt Allocco scores 17, Markus Burton 16 and Notre Dame dumps Georgetown 84-63

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Matt Allocco scored 17 points, Markus Burton added 16, and Notre Dame defeated Georgetown 84-63. The Fighting Irish led 26-22 with five minutes left in the first half before Allocco and Nikita Konstantynovskyi scored the next eight points and Notre Dame finished on an 18-7 run. Notre Dame took a 44-29 lead at the break. In the second half, Braeden Shrewsberry scored five points and Tae Davis had four in a 13-2 run that put the Fighting Irish up 69-45 with a little under eight minutes remaining. The Fighting Irish led by at least 20 points the rest of the way, except for when Malik Mack hit a 3-pointer to make it 79-61 with two minutes left. Burke Chebuhar answered with a 3-pointer for Notre Dame.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.