Matsui looks forward to key relief role with Padres as well as being teammates with Darvish

SAN DIEGO (AP) — New San Diego Padres reliever Yuki Matsui says he’s not expecting to come in and become the closer right away but is looking forward to pitching in big late-inning situations. The 28-year-old left-hander is one of two new Padres relievers who will compete to replace All-Star closer Josh Hader, who became a free agent after last season, when San Diego flopped and missed the playoffs. Matsui signed on Dec. 23. He can earn $33.6 million over five seasons if he becomes the team’s closer. He could opt out of the deal after three years and $14.5 million if his pitching elbow remains healthy.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.