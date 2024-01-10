Matsui looks forward to key relief role with Padres as well as being teammates with Darvish

By BERNIE WILSON The Associated Press
Japan relief pitcher Yuki Matsui throws during the eighth inning of the first round Pool B game between South Korea and Japan at the World Baseball Classic at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo on March 10, 2023. Matsui agreed Saturday, Dec. 23, to a five-year contract with the San Diego Padres. The 28-year-old left-hander was a five-time All-Star in Japan for the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles, leading the Pacific League in saves in 2019, 2022 and this year. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eugene Hoshiko]

SAN DIEGO (AP) — New San Diego Padres reliever Yuki Matsui says he’s not expecting to come in and become the closer right away but is looking forward to pitching in big late-inning situations. The 28-year-old left-hander is one of two new Padres relievers who will compete to replace All-Star closer Josh Hader, who became a free agent after last season, when San Diego flopped and missed the playoffs. Matsui signed on Dec. 23. He can earn $33.6 million over five seasons if he becomes the team’s closer. He could opt out of the deal after three years and $14.5 million if his pitching elbow remains healthy.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.